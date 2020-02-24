Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.26 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Retail Properties of America worth $53,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.