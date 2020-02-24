Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.46 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of BIO-TECHNE worth $53,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $206.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,283 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

