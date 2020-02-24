Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.56 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of VICI Properties worth $53,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,964,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 165,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

