Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $55.73 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Square worth $55,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

NYSE:SQ opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -695.69, a P/E/G ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

