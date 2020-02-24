Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $54,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 58.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $74.29 on Monday. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

