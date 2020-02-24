Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Markel worth $57,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Markel by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399 shares of company stock worth $1,588,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,340.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,222.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

