Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,517 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $51,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,695 shares of company stock worth $4,041,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

