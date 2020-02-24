Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,144 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $57,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,786 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,449,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,538,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,222,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $53.06 on Monday. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

