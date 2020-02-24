Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $58,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 30.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,710.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $33.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.