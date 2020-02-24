Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,800 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $51,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sanofi by 97.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

