Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 98,106 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of E*TRADE Financial worth $56,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

