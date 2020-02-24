Chartist Inc. CA Invests $215,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Apple comprises 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $313.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average is $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.