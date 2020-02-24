Chris L. Walker Sells 4,469 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BRO opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,712,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.