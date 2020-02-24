Chronos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,142 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $178.59 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

