Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 94.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 114.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

