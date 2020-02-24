Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $613.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.56 and its 200 day moving average is $555.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.