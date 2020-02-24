Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

