Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0802 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

