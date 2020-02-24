Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Energizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Energizer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR opened at $51.38 on Monday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

