Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IBUY opened at $55.84 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.