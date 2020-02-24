Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $273.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.14. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $210.00 and a 52-week high of $413.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

