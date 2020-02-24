Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms have commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

