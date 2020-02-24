Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:CNS opened at $76.96 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 56.03%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

