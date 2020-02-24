Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $806.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

