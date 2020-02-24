Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for 1.0% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.53. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

