Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 253,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

