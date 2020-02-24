Continental Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,374,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $11,812,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Perrigo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,782,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $60.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

