Continental Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 1.3% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,389,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 321,862 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Kroger by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE:KR opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $30.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

