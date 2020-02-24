Continental Advisors LLC Sells 23,323 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Continental Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

