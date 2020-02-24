Continental Advisors LLC Sells 48,057 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,057 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after buying an additional 2,080,592 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,794 shares of company stock worth $1,504,082 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

