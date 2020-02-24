Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

