Cott (NYSE:COT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $22.54 price objective on the stock.

COT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cott currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

COT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.40 and a beta of 0.95. Cott has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cott by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 771,312 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cott during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cott by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cott by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cott by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

