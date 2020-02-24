COVA (COVA) Price Down 21.8% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market capitalization of $754,604.00 and $1.50 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.