Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,741 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 252,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,243 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 100,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $31,155.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

