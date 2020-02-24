Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

SWX stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.