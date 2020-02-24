Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,550 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 144.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the third quarter worth $991,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the third quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 167.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $385.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.91. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.