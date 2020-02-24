Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $825,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,907 shares of company stock worth $16,962,847. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

