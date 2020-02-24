Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 170.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Briggs & Stratton worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 558,740 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BGG opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

