Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,690 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

