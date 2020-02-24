Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 710 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

NYSE:WTS opened at $106.11 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

