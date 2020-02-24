Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 567,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.