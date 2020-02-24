Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $311,000 Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 10,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,837 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 564,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.