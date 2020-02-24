Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $331,000 Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RLI by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

RLI stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

