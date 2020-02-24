Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $336,000 Position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Veritiv worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Veritiv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Veritiv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Veritiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritiv by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.65. Veritiv Corp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.