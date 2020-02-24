Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $342,000 Position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dmc Global worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

BOOM stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Dmc Global Inc has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Dmc Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

