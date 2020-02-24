Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $347,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $28.61 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

