Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of FOX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FOX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

