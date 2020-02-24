Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 27.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $91.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,551.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

