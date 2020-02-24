Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $324,000 in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Safehold by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 256,650 shares of company stock worth $12,332,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

