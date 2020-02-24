Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $356,000 in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after buying an additional 524,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 170,325 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 99,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

GVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

